Four arrested in cumberland cases including assault and probation violations

Police vehicle with lights on at a crime scene.

Cumberland police reported four arrests Tuesday involving an alleged assault, probation violations and a disturbance at a Frederick Street business.

CUMBERLAND, MD – Four people were arrested in separate incidents across Cumberland on Tuesday, including a woman accused of assaulting someone on Grand Avenue and two people wanted for probation violations.

The arrests were announced Wednesday by the Cumberland Police Department and involved suspects ranging in age from 39 to 58.

Three of the suspects were released or held on bond, while one woman was ordered held without bond pending trial.

Woman Accused of Assault on Grand Avenue

Officers responded to the 900 block of Grand Avenue for a reported disturbance and learned that an assault had allegedly occurred.

Police said they located a victim with injuries consistent with being struck in the stomach.

Jennifer Lynn Rohrback, 50, of Cumberland, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

She was taken to the Allegany County Detention Center and later released on $5,000 bond pending trial.

Two Arrested on Probation Violation Warrants

Arthur Leo Brennan, 56, of Cumberland, was arrested on a warrant accusing him of violating probation in connection with an indecent exposure case.

Police said Brennan failed to comply with the terms of his probation. He was taken to the Allegany County Detention Center and held on $1,000 bond pending trial.

Sara Denelle Smith, 39, of Cumberland, was arrested on a separate probation violation warrant related to a second-degree assault case.

Smith was taken to the detention center and held without bond pending trial.

Man Arrested During Frederick Street Investigation

Police were also called to a business in the 300 block of Frederick Street for a reported assault in progress.

Officers encountered several people inside the store and said Alonzo Wesley Smith, 58, repeatedly attempted to hinder their investigation.

Smith was arrested on charges of obstructing and hindering, intoxicated public disturbance and disorderly conduct.

He was taken to the Allegany County Detention Center and later released on $5,000 bond pending trial.

The charges described by police are allegations and have not been proven in court.