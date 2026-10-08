Crash at Controversial Jackson Development Site Raises New Traffic Safety Concerns

A Jackson Township crash shut down East Veterans Highway as residents fight an 18,600-square-foot commercial office project at Butterfly Road.

A Wednesday evening crash at East Veterans Highway and Butterfly Road shut down traffic and sent drivers through a residential neighborhood as a developer seeks approval for an 18,600-square-foot office building at the intersection.

JACKSON, NJ — A multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening at East Veterans Highway and Butterfly Road shut down traffic for approximately an hour at the same intersection where a developer is seeking permission to replace two residential homes with a two-story commercial office building, a project that has already drawn opposition from nearby homeowners.

The crash happened Wednesday during the evening rush hour, prompting Jackson Township police to close southbound traffic along East Veterans Highway while officers investigated the collision.

Motorists were diverted through the nearby Royal Grove residential development. No serious injuries were reported.

The accident comes as the Jackson Township Zoning Board considers a controversial application that would introduce an 18,600-square-foot professional office complex, eight office suites and more than 80 parking spaces at the intersection.

Developer wants commercial office building in residential zone

Butterfly Corner LLC is seeking preliminary and final site plan approval and a use variance to construct the office building on two residential properties at East Veterans Highway and Butterfly Road.

The land is currently designated R-1 residential, meaning the proposed office development is not a permitted use without zoning board approval.

According to Shore News Network’s previous coverage of the application, the developer plans to demolish two existing houses and replace them with a two-story professional office building.

The proposed development would include eight office suites and a parking area accommodating more than 80 vehicles.

The application is identified in Jackson Township’s official zoning records as Site Plan 960 and Use Variance 3555, involving Block 15401, Lots 31 and 32.

Reduced buffers and traffic access draw scrutiny

Beyond seeking permission to introduce commercial offices into a residential zone, the developer is requesting several departures from township zoning requirements.

The proposed site plan would reduce a required 35-foot residential buffer to 15 feet and eliminate a separate 25-foot buffer along Butterfly Road.

Access to the property has also been identified as an issue.

The proposed East Veterans Highway entrance would provide approximately 25 feet of internal separation where township standards call for 100 feet, according to the application details discussed during the zoning process.

Those deviations have raised concerns among residents about additional traffic, commercial activity and the proximity of the proposed building and parking areas to existing homes.

Wednesday’s collision occurred at the same intersection where the developer proposes adding commercial traffic, although authorities have not connected the crash to the proposed development.

Neighbors packed September hearing to oppose project

Residents turned out for the September 16 zoning board hearing to challenge the proposal and question its compatibility with the surrounding neighborhood.

The application has generated opposition from homeowners concerned about changing the character of a predominantly residential intersection.

“We came to live a suburban life … and the zoning is here to protect us,” one resident told the board during the September proceedings.

The proposal would require the board to determine whether the applicant has satisfied the legal standards for a commercial use variance, including consideration of the potential impacts on neighboring residential properties.

The developer’s traffic study, site plans and subsequent revisions are among the documents available for public review through the township.

For homeowners near East Veterans Highway and Butterfly Road, the larger question remains whether a commercial office complex belongs at an intersection currently surrounded by residential properties.

That decision now rests with the zoning board as the application heads toward another hearing in November.