Troopers are asking the public to help identify a man suspected of using counterfeit currency in multiple New Jersey locations.

MOORESTOWN, N.J. – New Jersey State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of passing counterfeit currency throughout the state.

State Police released an image of the unidentified man Wednesday as investigators work to determine his identity.

Photo: new jersey state police seek man accused of passing counterfeit cash across state

Authorities described the investigation as involving multiple crimes in New Jersey but did not disclose how many incidents have been linked to the suspect, where the alleged transactions occurred or how much counterfeit money was passed.

State Police Release Suspect Image

Investigators said the man has allegedly been using counterfeit currency at locations across New Jersey.

Additional details about the suspected counterfeiting operation were not immediately released.

State Police also did not say whether other people are suspected of being involved.

The man pictured by investigators is considered a suspect, and the allegations have not been proven in court.

Detectives Ask Public for Help

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information that could help investigators identify him is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Moorestown Station Detective Bureau.

Tips can be provided by calling 609-860-9000, extension 3226.

State Police said anonymous tips are welcome.