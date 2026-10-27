The 87th annual parade steps off at 7 p.m., while township trick-or-treating moves to Friday.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — Costumes and floats will fill downtown Toms River on Saturday, October 31, when Fire Company No. 1 holds its 87th annual Halloween parade beginning at 7 p.m.

Former Fire Chief Albert “Al” McDaniel will serve as grand marshal in recognition of more than 50 years of service.

Parade route and downtown closures

The procession starts at Main Street and Highland Parkway, travels south on Main Street, then turns east onto Washington Street before ending at Hooper Avenue.

Streets along the downtown route will close to vehicle traffic beginning at 5 p.m., two hours before the parade steps off.

The parade has been recognized as the 3rd largest Halloween parade in America, and is thought to be the largest and longest running in New Jersey.

Photo: nj's largest halloween parade in toms river returns saturday with trick-or-treat on friday

Trick-or-treating moves to Friday

Halloween trick-or-treating in Toms River will take place Friday, October 30, to avoid a conflict with Saturday’s parade.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened MAIN STREET AND WASHINGTON ST. TOMS RIVER

Toms River Mayor Dan Rodrick said he hopes the entire community will come out and support the event and participate in the parade.

Participants can register in person at the Robbins Street firehouse on parade day between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The annual Toms River Halloween parade returns downtown October 31, with former Fire Chief Albert “Al” McDaniel serving as grand marshal.

Toms River’s Halloween parade starts at 7 p.m. October 31, with road closures at 5 p.m. and township trick-or-treating scheduled for Friday, October 30.

New Jersey, Ocean County, Local News, Halloween, Community Events