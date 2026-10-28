Skip the mvc trip: new jersey real id mobile unit coming to wall township thursday

Wall Township residents can apply for a REAL ID at Town Hall on October 29, with a five-hour appointment window at the municipal building.

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Monmouth County residents looking to upgrade their New Jersey driver’s licenses to REAL ID will have an opportunity to do it locally Thursday without traveling to a Motor Vehicle Commission agency. A mobile NJMVC REAL ID unit is coming to Wall Township Town Hall for a one-day appointment event.

The mobile unit will operate Thursday, October 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the courtroom at Town Hall, located at 2700 Allaire Road. The Wall Township Police Department announced the visit Tuesday and directed residents to the state’s online appointment system.

Residents interested in obtaining a REAL ID can schedule an appointment through the NJMVC mobile unit portal. Appointments are subject to availability, and applicants should check the documentation requirements before attending.

REAL ID Appointments Available at Wall Township Town Hall

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission’s mobile REAL ID unit will provide residents with a local opportunity to upgrade their standard New Jersey driver’s licenses or identification cards.

The October 29 event is scheduled for five hours, beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.

Appointments will take place in the courtroom at Wall Township’s municipal building.

Residents can use the official appointment link shared by Wall Township police to access scheduling for the event.

The police department’s announcement did not specify how many appointment slots would be offered or whether walk-ins would be accommodated.

Residents should secure an appointment rather than assume they can receive service without one.

What Documents Do You Need for a New Jersey REAL ID?

New Jersey uses a documentation system known as 2 + 1 + 6 for REAL ID applications.

According to the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, applicants generally must provide two acceptable proofs of New Jersey residential address, verification of their Social Security number and identity documents totaling six points.

Acceptable residency documents may include qualifying bank statements, utility bills, rental agreements and other documents listed by the MVC.

The agency accepts electronic or paper versions of qualifying residency proofs, although identity documents must meet separate original or certified-copy requirements.

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Applicants can check exactly which documents they need through the MVC’s REAL ID document selector.

Bringing the wrong combination of documents can prevent an application from being completed, making advance preparation important.

REAL ID Needed for Domestic Flights Without Another Accepted ID

REAL ID enforcement for domestic air travel began May 7, 2025, making the upgraded credential important for travelers who do not have another TSA-accepted form of identification.

A standard New Jersey driver’s license remains valid for driving, but it is not accepted by itself for federal REAL ID identification purposes, including domestic airport security screening. A valid U.S. passport is another accepted option.

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A New Jersey REAL ID can be identified by the star in the upper-right corner of the credential.

For residents who have not yet upgraded, Thursday’s event provides an opportunity to handle the application closer to home.

The mobile unit will be available at Wall Township Town Hall only during the scheduled 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. period on October 29.

Residents planning to attend should book through the state’s appointment portal and review their documents beforehand.