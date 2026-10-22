Lunar Faire Brings Halloween Night Market to Sussex Fairgrounds

The season-closing Halloweekend event will feature witch-themed performances, unusual crafts and a potions lab on October 24.

AUGUSTA, NJ — Lunar Faire will close its season with a Halloween-themed night market at Sussex Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 24, combining live entertainment, craft vendors and food from 3 to 10 p.m.

The Halloweekend Faire takes place at 37 Plains Road in Augusta. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door, with free admission for children younger than 10.

Spellwork, bubble magic and Halloween performances

Scheduled attractions include group spellwork with the Lunar Queene, a potions lab, fire wire walking and bubble magic by Meadow Perry.

The entertainment lineup also features a levitating witch performance and an attraction billed as “The MF Pumpkin of CHAOS.”

Attendees can browse offbeat craft vendors and sample local food throughout the event.