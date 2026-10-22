NYPD Seeks Suspect in Sexual Abuse at Chelsea Wellness Spa

NYPD Crime Stoppers is seeking an individual accused of sexually abusing a woman inside Chelsea Wellness Spa.

Police say a 21-year-old woman was sexually abused inside the West 25th Street business on May 16.

NEW YORK, NY — Police are asking for help identifying an individual accused of sexually abusing a 21-year-old woman inside Chelsea Wellness Spa at 133 W. 25th St.

The incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2026, within the NYPD’s 13th Precinct. Police said the individual grabbed the woman’s breasts and performed a lewd act on her.

Investigators seek public’s help

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking callers can contact 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website or on X through @NYPDTips.