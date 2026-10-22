Two Teens Face Felony Charges After Allen High School Bomb Threat

Allentown police also investigated a separate threat Thursday, clearing the school without finding a threat.

ALLENTOWN, PA — Two juveniles, ages 15 and 16, each face a felony terroristic threats charge following an investigation into an October 21 bomb threat at Allen High School, police said.

Officers returned to the school at approximately 11:13 a.m. Thursday, October 22, after another bomb threat was reported.

School cleared after latest threat

Allentown police patrol officers and members of the Community Outreach Unit worked with school administrators and the Allentown Fire Department to clear the school. No threat was located, police said.

The October 22 incident remains under criminal investigation. The charges against the two juveniles stem from the previous day’s threat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allentown Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721.