Manchester Police Seek Missing 69-Year-Old William Connell

Manchester Township police are seeking help locating William Connell, 69, who was last seen October 20.

Connell was last seen October 20 and may be driving a gray 2025 Toyota Camry, police said.

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ — Police are asking for the public’s help finding William Connell, 69, who was last seen October 20.

Connell may be driving a gray 2025 Toyota Camry, according to the Manchester Township Police Department.

Police ask public for information

Investigators have taken numerous steps to locate Connell and are seeking information from anyone who may know where he is.

Anyone with information about Connell’s whereabouts is asked to call Manchester Township police at 732-657-6111.