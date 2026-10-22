Scout’s Dishonor: Florida Man, Scout Leader Arrested After Teen Reports Repeated Touching

Brandon Wayne Meredith, 44, faces lewd or lascivious battery and battery charges following a Nassau County investigation.

YULEE, FL — A Yulee Scout leader was arrested October 16 after a teenager reported that he had touched them in an unwanted and sexual manner on multiple occasions, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brandon Wayne Meredith, 44, was charged with one count of lewd or lascivious battery and one count of battery. He was booked into the Nassau County Jail & Detention Center with bond set at $65,000.

Detectives began investigating October 16 after responding to the teenager’s home, where the allegations were reported.

Sheriff urges potential victims to come forward

“We take all allegations of sexual misconduct involving minors extremely seriously,” Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

“We encourage anyone who believes they may have been victimized to come forward so our detectives can investigate and ensure those concerns are addressed,” he said.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Meredith is asked to contact Detective Chloey Reifschneider at Ch1612@nassauso.com.