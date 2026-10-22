New Jersey Seeks to Outlaw Gas Leaf Blowers as Fall Leaf Season Draws Near

A proposal would phase out two-stroke blowers statewide and limit four-stroke models to seasonal use outside residential areas.

TRENTON, NJ — A proposal sponsored by state Sen. Bob Smith would prohibit gas-powered leaf blowers in New Jersey residential areas four years after enactment, while giving businesses a tax incentive to replace equipment with electric models.

Senate Bill 623 would establish separate deadlines for two-stroke and four-stroke engines. The restrictions would take effect on a schedule tied to enactment, rather than fixed calendar dates.

Two-stroke sales would end first

Sales and distribution of two-stroke leaf blowers for use in New Jersey would be prohibited after two years. Operating them anywhere in the state would be prohibited after four years.

Four-stroke blowers would also be barred from residential areas after four years. Their use elsewhere would be limited to March 15 through May 15 and October 15 through December 15.

The location would determine whether a four-stroke blower could be used: the seasonal allowance would apply to nonresidential areas.

Warnings, fines and replacement credits

Commercial violators would receive an initial warning, followed by fines of $500 to $1,000 for subsequent offenses. Other users would receive a warning before facing $25 fines.

State and local law enforcement would enforce the restrictions, with penalties retained by the enforcing government entity.

Eligible Corporation Business Tax taxpayers could receive a credit covering up to half the cost of an electric replacement, including batteries and charging equipment. Blowers designed and used to apply pest management products would be exempt.

Local bans already restrict gas blowers

Municipalities have adopted their own restrictions. Maplewood prohibits gas-powered leaf blowers year-round, with an exception for turbo blowers specified in its ordinance. Montclair’s prohibition took effect October 15, 2023.

South Orange’s published seasonal rules prohibit gas-powered leaf blower use from May 1 through September 30.