$1m powerball payday lands at new jersey 7-eleven

A lucky ticket sold in Essex County matched all five white balls Wednesday night, missing only the Powerball number.

LIVINGSTON, NJ – A New Jersey Lottery player is holding a Powerball ticket worth $1 million after matching all five white balls in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Livingston, making the Essex County convenience store the site of one of the state’s biggest lottery wins of the week.

The million-dollar ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven #11437, located at 280 South Livingston Avenue. According to the New Jersey Lottery’s October 22 announcement, the ticket matched the five white balls drawn Wednesday, October 21, but missed the red Powerball.

No ticket matched all six numbers to win the national jackpot, which has now climbed to an estimated $674 million for Saturday’s drawing. While the jackpot continues to grow, the Livingston ticket delivered a seven-figure payday without matching the final number.

Livingston 7-Eleven Sells Million-Dollar Powerball Winner

The winning numbers for Wednesday, October 21, were 01, 21, 44, 50 and 57, with a red Powerball of 05.

The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

A ticket matching all five white balls but not the red Powerball wins $1 million under standard Powerball prize rules.

That is exactly what happened with the ticket sold at the Livingston 7-Eleven.

The million-dollar match is Powerball’s second-highest standard prize category, behind the jackpot itself.

The 2X Power Play multiplier was also drawn Wednesday, but the New Jersey Lottery reported the Livingston ticket’s prize as $1 million. The announcement did not indicate that the ticket had qualified for the optional Power Play enhancement.

The retailer is located along South Livingston Avenue in Essex County, just outside Livingston’s downtown commercial area.

The New Jersey Lottery did not provide additional information about the ticket purchase in its October 22 announcement.

Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $674 Million for Saturday

Wednesday’s drawing ended without a jackpot winner, sending the top prize higher ahead of the next drawing on Saturday, October 24.

The estimated jackpot now stands at $674 million, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

The $1 million Livingston ticket is a major prize on its own, even as players across the country prepare for another drawing with hundreds of millions of dollars at stake.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

To win the jackpot, a ticket must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

Matching only the five white balls, as the Livingston ticket did, produces the game’s standard $1 million second-tier prize.

The odds of matching five white balls without the Powerball are approximately 1 in 11.7 million.

The overall odds of winning the jackpot are approximately 1 in 292.2 million.

Double Play Drawing Produces No $10 Million Winner

Wednesday’s separate Double Play drawing also ended without a winner of its $10 million top prize.

The Double Play numbers were 07, 23, 31, 45 and 59, with a Double Play Powerball of 08.

Double Play is an optional feature that allows Powerball players to enter their numbers into a second drawing for additional prizes.

Unlike the main Powerball jackpot, the Double Play top prize is fixed at $10 million.

According to the New Jersey Lottery, no ticket captured that top prize Wednesday night.

The Lottery’s October 22 announcement also highlighted the state’s longstanding contributions to public programs through lottery revenue.

Since its creation in 1970, the New Jersey Lottery has generated nearly $35.7 billion for the state. Lottery profits currently support New Jersey’s public employee pension system under a 30-year agreement enacted in 2017.

For now, the biggest local result from Wednesday’s drawing belongs to Livingston, where one Powerball ticket matched five numbers and secured a $1 million prize.

The next opportunity to win the $674 million jackpot comes Saturday night.