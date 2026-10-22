Police find young man shot multiple times on dolfield avenue

Police found the young man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday night on Dolfield Avenue.

BALTIMORE, MD – A 20-year-old man was rushed to a hospital Wednesday night after being shot multiple times in Northwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officers discovered the wounded victim along Dolfield Avenue and provided emergency assistance before he was transported for treatment.

The shooting was reported at approximately 8:57 p.m. October 21 in the 3700 block of Dolfield Avenue. Northwest District patrol officers responded to the scene and found the young man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim’s condition has not been disclosed, and police have not announced any arrests. Northwest District shooting detectives are investigating the incident and asking residents with information to come forward.

Police Find Young Man With Multiple Gunshot Wounds

According to the Baltimore Police Department’s Northwest District shooting advisory, officers were dispatched to Dolfield Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. following a report of gunfire.

When they arrived, they encountered a 20-year-old male victim who had been shot multiple times.

Officers immediately rendered aid before the victim was transported to an area hospital.

Police have not identified the injured man or provided information about the extent of his injuries beyond confirming multiple gunshot wounds.

The department has also not disclosed whether the shooting occurred in the street, outside a residence or at another location within the block.

No additional victims were identified in the initial police announcement.

Northwest Baltimore Detectives Investigate Shooting

Northwest District shooting detectives have taken over the investigation and are working to establish what happened Wednesday night.

Investigators have not publicly identified a suspect, described a possible motive or explained what led to the gunfire.

The department’s initial advisory did not indicate whether the victim knew the person responsible or whether witnesses had provided information about the shooting.

Detectives are seeking additional information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or knows details that could help identify those involved.

The investigation remains active as police work to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Baltimore Police Ask Public for Information

Anyone with information about the shooting in the 3700 block of Dolfield Avenue is asked to contact Northwest District shooting detectives at 410-396-2466.

Residents who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

Information about the investigation can also be directed to the Baltimore Police Department.

As of the department’s initial announcement, the victim’s medical condition and the identity of the person responsible had not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.