$50k powerball ticket sold at connecticut convenience store

A Powerball ticket sold at Gettymart in Waterbury delivered a five-figure prize in the October 19 drawing.

WATERBURY, CT – A Powerball ticket sold at a Waterbury convenience store has won $50,000, according to Connecticut Lottery prize records. The winning ticket was sold at Gettymart of Waterbury for the Monday, October 19 drawing.

The Connecticut Lottery listed the $50,000 Powerball prize in its October 19 results, identifying Gettymart of Waterbury as the retailer associated with the winning ticket. The prize puts the local store in the spotlight following the latest Powerball drawing.

The winning combination qualified for a $50,000 prize, one of the game’s higher non-jackpot payouts. The supplied lottery record does not specify the ticket’s selected numbers, whether any optional features were purchased or when the prize was claimed.

Gettymart of Waterbury Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket

The winning ticket was associated with Gettymart of Waterbury, according to the retailer listing provided by the Connecticut Lottery.

The record identifies Waterbury as both the city where the prize was recorded and the location of the selling retailer.

Powerball offers several prize levels depending on how many numbers a ticket matches. A standard $50,000 prize is awarded when a player matches four white balls and the red Powerball, although the supplied record does not independently confirm the winning ticket’s specific match.

The $50,000 prize is separate from the game’s advertised jackpot.

What Happens After a Connecticut Powerball Win?

Players can verify lottery results through the Connecticut Lottery and follow its official prize-claim instructions.

The Connecticut Lottery’s retailer record confirms the Waterbury location and prize amount but does not provide information about the ticket purchaser or any plans for the money.

For Gettymart, the listed winning ticket adds a significant Powerball result to its local lottery sales history.

The October 19 prize gives Waterbury another notable Connecticut Lottery win, with $50,000 attached to a ticket sold at a neighborhood convenience store.

Connecticut Lottery Confirms Waterbury Prize Was Claimed October 19

The Connecticut Lottery’s official winners list confirms the $50,000 Powerball prize, Gettymart of Waterbury as the selling retailer and Waterbury as the winner’s hometown.

The listing records October 19 as the date the prize was claimed, rather than the date of the drawing. The specific drawing that produced the ticket was not identified in the record.

Under standard Powerball rules, matching four white balls and the red Powerball wins $50,000. The odds of winning that prize are approximately one in 913,130, according to the Connecticut Lottery’s prize chart.