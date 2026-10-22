$50k connecticut apizza scratch-off winner hits stamford

A Connecticut Lottery ticket sold at Glenbrook News & Variety delivered a five-figure prize in a game celebrating the state’s famous pizza tradition.

STAMFORD, CT – A Connecticut Lottery player has scored a $50,000 prize on a Connecticut Apizza scratch-off ticket sold at Glenbrook News & Variety in Stamford. The win puts the neighborhood retailer in the spotlight as the state continues to celebrate its distinctive pizza culture through a lottery game.

The prize appears in Connecticut Lottery records dated Tuesday, October 20, identifying Stamford as the winner’s hometown and Glenbrook News & Variety as the retailer that sold the ticket. The $50,000 payout is one of the game’s significant prizes.

The retailer is located in Stamford’s Glenbrook neighborhood, a residential and commercial community within Fairfield County. The lottery record confirms the game, prize amount and selling retailer but does not provide details about when the ticket was purchased.

Connecticut Apizza Ticket Delivers $50,000 Prize in Stamford

The winning ticket was sold at Glenbrook News & Variety, according to the Connecticut Lottery’s retailer listing.

The ticket was played on Connecticut Apizza, a scratch-off game named for the thin-crust pizza style associated with Connecticut, particularly the New Haven area.

The game’s name is a nod to a familiar piece of state culture, making the ticket a distinctly Connecticut way to win.

In this case, that local connection came with a $50,000 prize.

The supplied Lottery record does not identify the specific ticket number, the date of purchase or the ticket’s original cost.

It also does not describe the winning symbols or combination that produced the payout.

New Connecticut Scratch-Off Hits Top Prize Weeks After Launch

The $50,000 payout is the top prize in Connecticut Apizza, a $5 scratch-off game introduced October 1, according to the Connecticut Lottery’s official game information.

That means the Stamford prize was claimed less than three weeks after the game launched.

The Connecticut Lottery lists the game’s overall odds of winning any prize at approximately 1 in 4.16. Those odds cover all prize levels, not just the $50,000 top prize.

The state’s official scratch-game listings confirm the ticket price and maximum payout, while its recent winners list records the Stamford win.

Stamford Retailer Linked to Major Lottery Payout

The Connecticut Lottery’s winners list identifies October 20 as the claim date for the $50,000 prize, rather than the ticket’s purchase date.

It also confirms that the winner’s hometown was Stamford and that Glenbrook News & Variety sold the winning ticket.

The prize is especially notable because it represents the game’s maximum advertised payout, not a smaller prize within the scratch-off’s prize structure.

The announcement does not specify how many other Connecticut Apizza top prizes remain available.

For the Stamford winner, a $5 ticket produced a $50,000 return, putting the recently launched game and a Glenbrook neighborhood retailer in the spotlight.