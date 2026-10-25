Piscataway police issue 23 speeding tickets during residential street enforcement

Piscataway police conducted speed enforcement on Wyckoff and Haywood avenues as part of the township’s safe streets campaign. Photos by Piscataway Police Dept.

Piscataway police conducted speed enforcement on Wyckoff and Haywood avenues as part of the township’s safe streets campaign. Photos by Piscataway Police Dept.

Officers stopped 39 vehicles on Wyckoff and Haywood avenues during a Piscataway Promotes Safe Streets detail.

PISCATAWAY, NJ — Police issued 35 summonses, including 23 for speeding, during a Thursday afternoon enforcement detail on Wyckoff and Haywood avenues, the Piscataway Township Police Department reported Friday.

Sgt. Kloos and Patrol Officers Paglia, Muhammad and Rincon conducted the operation as part of the Piscataway Promotes Safe Streets campaign. Officers made 39 motor vehicle stops.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened WYCKOFF AND HAYWOOD, PISCATAWAY, NJ

Patrols target neighborhood speeding

The department emphasized that both roads are residential streets where children live and play.

“Slowing down and obeying the speed limit keeps everyone safe!” police said in the announcement.