Two Dead in Philadelphia Saturday Shootings

Philadelphia police are investigating separate shootings on Kinsey, Rennard and Funston streets, including a fatal encounter involving officers.

Philadelphia police are investigating separate shootings on Kinsey, Rennard and Funston streets, including a fatal encounter involving officers.

Detectives are investigating a fatal Kinsey Street shooting, a wounded man on Rennard Street and an encounter in which officers fatally shot a man.

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Two men died in separate shooting investigations in Philadelphia, including a man struck by police gunfire on Funston Street, according to preliminary police accounts. A third man was hospitalized in stable condition after a shooting on Rennard Street.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened 1600 BLOCK OF KINSEY STREET

Man killed on Kinsey Street

Officers from the 15th District responded to the 1600 block of Kinsey Street at approximately 7:09 a.m. after a shooting in the street.

Police transported an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds to Temple University Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 7:33 a.m.

No arrest had been made. The Homicide Unit is investigating.

Rennard Street victim hospitalized in stable condition

On Friday, October 23, officers from the 7th District responded to the 11000 block of Rennard Street at approximately 10:12 p.m.

A male victim suffered gunshot wounds to his torso and groin. Police transported him to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The Shooting Investigation Group is handling the case. No arrest had been made.

Officers fatally shoot man after armed-person call

Earlier Friday, at approximately 5:23 p.m., officers from the 16th District responded to the 5100 block of Funston Street following a 911 report of an adult man armed with a firearm in the roadway.

Responding officers fired their weapons, striking the man multiple times, police said. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The police shooting remains under investigation.