East Brunswick Officers Meet Residents Over Coffee at Colonial Diner

Saturday’s Coffee with a Cop event gave residents time to sit down and talk with the officers who serve their community.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ — Coffee and conversation brought residents and police together Saturday at the Colonial Diner in East Brunswick, where officers hosted an informal gathering without speeches or a set agenda.

The East Brunswick Police Department thanked residents who spent part of their weekend at its Coffee with a Cop event.

“It was great seeing so many members of our community take time out of their weekend to share a cup of coffee, enjoy some conversation, and get to know the officers who serve East Brunswick,” the department wrote.

Officers make time for conversation

The community policing event offered residents a chance to get acquainted with officers in a casual setting.

“Events like these remind us that building strong relationships starts with something as simple as sitting down, having a conversation, and getting to know one another,” police wrote.

The department said it looks forward to seeing residents at its next community event, though the post did not announce a date.