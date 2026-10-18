Hawthorne Firefighters Stop Wall Fire Spreading Into Home’s Attic

Crews searched an East Prospect residence and knocked down the fire within 20 minutes Saturday night.

HAWTHORNE, NJ — A fire burning inside a second-floor wall spread into the attic of an East Prospect home Saturday night before Hawthorne firefighters brought it under control.

Crews were dispatched shortly after 9 p.m. Chief 50 arrived, confirmed the fire’s extension into the attic and called a working fire, according to the Hawthorne Fire Department.

Firefighters carried a 1¾-inch hose line to the second floor while other crews positioned ladders and searched the home.

Crews reach fire inside the wall

“The fire was quickly located and knocked down within 20mins,” the department reported.

The department’s account of the house fire did not identify a cause or provide information about injuries or displaced residents.

Hawthorne firefighters knocked down a fire within 20 minutes after flames spread from a second-floor wall into an East Prospect home’s attic Saturday.