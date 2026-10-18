Teen Wounded in Accidental Woodlawn Shooting Faces Firearms Charges

Baltimore County police say 19-year-old Michael Paz Salgad was charged after officers found him with a lower-body gunshot wound on Central Avenue.

WOODLAWN, MD — A 19-year-old wounded in what detectives determined was an accidental gun discharge is now being held without bond on firearms-related charges and reckless endangerment, Baltimore County police said.

Officers responded to the 6000 block of Central Avenue in Woodlawn around 4:20 p.m. October 15 and found Michael Paz Salgad suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body.

Detectives from the Woodlawn Precinct concluded the shooting was accidental. Police did not describe how the firearm discharged or provide an update on Salgad’s medical condition.

Police cite age in charging decision

The department said Salgad faces multiple offenses, including firearms-related charges and reckless endangerment, citing his age. Its announcement did not identify the specific firearms counts or explain the circumstances of his possession of the weapon.

Salgad is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center. The charges are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.