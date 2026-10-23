Anaheim shared its train ride after morning skate, but New Jersey delivered the tougher trip Thursday night.

NEWARK, NJ — The Anaheim Ducks found a way around New Jersey traffic. Getting past the Devils proved harder.

Anaheim shared a train-travel post after its morning skate Thursday, then lost 4-1 to the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center that evening.

“Now arriving on Track 10, the Anaheim Ducks,” the team wrote. “Gotta beat traffic anyway we can after the morning skate.”

Train ride gets its own spotlight

The anaheim ducks took nj transit after morning skate to avoid traffic, then lost 4-1 to the new jersey devils at prudential center on thursday night.

The Ducks’ NJ Transit excursion offered a familiar commuting moment for Garden State fans: a visiting professional hockey team choosing the rails to avoid road congestion.

The team’s caption placed the ride after morning skate, giving Anaheim’s visit to Newark a distinctly local touch before the evening matchup.

Devils deliver the final stop

The anaheim ducks took nj transit after morning skate to avoid traffic, then lost 4-1 to the new jersey devils at prudential center on thursday night.

The train post supplied the lighthearted pregame moment. The Devils supplied the result.