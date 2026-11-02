$50k powerball ticket sold at princeton deli a

A Witherspoon Street deli lands a major Powerball prize on Halloween.

PRINCETON, N.J. – A neighborhood deli in Princeton sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 during Saturday night’s Halloween drawing, delivering one of New Jersey’s major lottery prizes of the week. The winning ticket came from Tiger’s Deli on Witherspoon Street, putting the Mercer County business on the state’s latest lottery winners list.

According to the New Jersey Lottery, the ticket was sold at Tiger’s Deli, located at 266 Witherspoon Street in Princeton. The $50,000 prize was recorded for the October 31 Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was among 24 New Jersey Lottery prizes worth at least $10,000 reported for the week of October 26 through November 1. Four of those prizes came from Powerball tickets, each worth $50,000.

Princeton Deli Lands Halloween Powerball Prize

Tiger’s Deli became one of four New Jersey retailers to sell a $50,000 Powerball ticket during the seven-day reporting period.

Three other tickets were sold for the October 26 drawing at Garden State News in Fort Lee, Pantry 1 in South River and Hillside Liquors in Hillside.

The Princeton ticket was the only $50,000 Powerball prize included in the lottery’s weekly report for the October 31 drawing.

The four tickets represented a combined $200,000 in Powerball prizes statewide.

New Jersey Lottery Reports Big Week of Winners

The Princeton Powerball ticket was part of a statewide winning streak led by a $1,244,037 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot sold at a Walmart in Woodbury.

Two additional $250,000 scratch-off prizes were recorded in Sicklerville and Freehold, bringing the week’s total of major prizes to more than $2.28 million.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, with prizes determined by the numbers matched on each ticket.

The New Jersey Lottery’s weekly announcement did not provide details about the purchaser of the Princeton ticket.