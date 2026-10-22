Police found a man and woman dead after responding to a shooting on 19th Street West.

BRADENTON, FL — An estranged married couple was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide after officers responded to a shooting in Bradenton, police said.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of 19th Street West at 7:59 a.m. They located an adult man and a woman, both deceased, and identified them as an estranged married couple.

Photo: estranged couple found dead in apparent bradenton murder-suicide

Police continue investigation

Bradenton police described the deaths as an apparent murder-suicide. The investigation remains ongoing, and the department said it would release additional information when appropriate.