Ocean County Open Space Election Day Vote Critical to Saving Land from Development

Three properties in Eagleswood, Berkeley and Plumsted would expand protected land as voters consider increasing the county’s preservation funding rate.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — Ocean County commissioners approved preservation agreements covering 89.54 acres in three townships during September, including an Eagleswood property that officials said faced potential development of nine homes.

Additionally, the county said it is actively working with officials in Jackson Township to preserve a tract of land in the Grawtown Road area to protect it from development. That proposal is in the works, but it could block an additional 100-plus homes in the area.

The current approvals cover 78.35 acres in Eagleswood, a donated 1.22-acre parcel in Berkeley and development rights on 9.97 acres of farmland in Plumsted. The acquisitions involve $1.105 million in purchases through the county’s Natural Lands Trust Fund.

The properties would join more than 30,000 acres of open space and 3,600 acres of farmland previously preserved through the program, county officials said.

Eagleswood purchase would protect land from development

The county approved purchasing the Eagleswood property on Route 9 for $850,000 following a recommendation from the Natural Lands Advisory Committee.

“This property is the second purchased in Eagleswood Township; the environmentally vulnerable land was at risk of potential development of nine single-family dwellings on the property,” said Commissioner Robert S. Arace, the board’s liaison to the advisory committee.

In Berkeley, a private landowner donated a parcel near Route 9 within the former Blackbeard’s Cave preserve area.

“The property has existing trails that could lead into the NJ Pulverizing site, a previously preserved 746-acre plot of land in Berkeley Township, which connects with a section of the Barnegat Branch Trail,” Arace said.

Plumsted farm would remain privately operated

The county also approved spending $255,000 to acquire development rights on a mostly wooded farm property on Hopkins Road in Plumsted.

“The plot will be permanently preserved as farmland while the owners continue to own and operate on the property,” Arace said.

Ocean County would hold the preservation easement and development rights. The farm is near approximately 64 acres of county-preserved land known as the Schen property or Old Hopkins Farm, in an area surrounded by other properties preserved with the state Department of Environmental Protection.

November ballot asks voters to increase funding

Ocean County voters will consider raising the trust fund’s funding rate from 1.2 cents to 2.2 cents per $100 of total county equalized real property valuation this November.

County officials said the additional funding would support future land acquisitions, maintenance, cleanup and habitat protection.

The county commissioners are unanimous in their support of this ballot measure to preserve open space throughout the county.

Ocean County approved nearly 90 acres for preservation in three townships as voters prepare to decide whether to increase funding for future land protection.