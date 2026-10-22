Veterans groups, color guards, bands and schools are invited to participate in the township’s tribute to those who served.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — The Toms River Veterans Committee and Mayor Daniel T. Rodrick are inviting residents and community groups to honor military veterans at the township’s Veterans Day Parade on Wednesday, November 11.

The event flyer lists an 8:30 a.m. meeting time in the parking lot behind the Office Lounge, near the intersection of Main Street and Route 37.

How to register

Interested participants can register by emailing Davidcorbin48@gmail.com. Organizers ask groups to provide their name, identify their type of entry and indicate whether they are a band.

Photo: toms river veterans day parade set for november 11; registration open

Veterans organizations, color guards, schools and others who want to join the tribute are encouraged to participate.