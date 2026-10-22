The funding includes $300,000 for communications upgrades and $50,000 for counterterrorism and other response training.

WANAQUE, NJ — Wanaque has received $350,000 in federal grants to upgrade police equipment and expand emergency response training, with most of the funding directed toward radio communications.

Congressman Josh Gottheimer announced the funding October 19 during a press conference at Bloomingdale Town Hall attended by Wanaque Mayor Dan Mahler and Police Chief Keith Spilane.

The borough’s allocation includes $300,000 for equipment upgrades and $50,000 for counterterrorism and other response training, according to the borough’s announcement.

Radio upgrades will connect neighboring departments

Wanaque’s equipment funding will support interoperable radio systems, improving communications among officers, dispatchers and surrounding communities.

The $300,000 allocation is part of a broader $1.2 million federal Homeland Security funding package Gottheimer announced for first responders in Bloomingdale, Ringwood, Wanaque and West Milford. The regional upgrades are intended to bring the four communities onto a common communications standard so police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel can communicate across municipal boundaries.

“It shouldn’t be a fundraiser or a bake sale that decides whether a department can afford a working radio,” Gottheimer said.

Four communities share regional funding

Bloomingdale’s $400,000 allocation, which includes $100,000 announced in September, will support response drones, communications equipment and active-threat gear such as ballistic shields, armor and breaching kits.

Photo: wanaque receives $350,000 for police equipment and emergency training

Ringwood will receive $300,000 for radio system improvements, including mobile radios in emergency vehicles. West Milford will receive $200,000 for radio communications upgrades.

Gottheimer said the federal funding would reduce the equipment costs carried by local budgets.

“I will always get the backs of our law enforcement, our firefighters, and our first responders,” he said.