Lindenwold Middle School Closes After Fire Department Clears Scene

An early morning fire alarm brought emergency crews to the school, where firefighters identified an electrical issue with an older heater.

LINDENWOLD, NJ — Lindenwold Middle School closed for the day as a precaution after an electrical issue with an older fan heater prompted a fire alarm and left smoke in a stairwell, fire officials said.

The Lindenwold Fire Department was called to the school at approximately 6:30 a.m. The first arriving patrol officer observed smoke in the stairwell and detected a burning odor.

Firefighters from Lindenwold and Laurel Springs investigated and traced the problem to the heater. Officials said the closure was a precaution to ensure the safety of students and faculty.

Fire department urges residents to check smoke protection

“This is another example of fire alarm systems doing the job they are meant to and preventing a small issue from becoming a larger one,” the Lindenwold Fire Department said.

Residents who need a smoke detector can contact the department at 856-346-0935.