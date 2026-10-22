Pitties & Pals is seeking a foster within about 90 minutes of Jackson for a seven-month-old puppy facing eye removal and treatment for a leg injury.

JACKSON, NJ — A seven-month-old puppy named Pumpkin needs a foster home where he can recover after treatment for severe injuries, according to Pitties & Pals Rescue NJ.

The 20-pound puppy is receiving medical care through RBARI. His severely injured eye will need to be removed, and veterinarians are evaluating whether they can save his injured leg, the rescue said.

Pitties & Pals has committed to taking Pumpkin into its care once he is medically cleared for release.

Rescue will cover medical care and supplies

Photo: injured puppy needs urgent help in jackson area

“Pumpkin deserves a soft place to land, a warm bed, patience, love, and the opportunity to heal without a care in the world,” the rescue wrote in its appeal.

The group prefers a foster home within approximately 90 minutes of Jackson. It will cover Pumpkin’s medical care and supplies while the foster provides a safe place for him to recover.

“Fostering costs you NOTHING!” the rescue said.

Pumpkin’s sister was also found with injuries about a week before the appeal, according to the group. Pitties & Pals plans to welcome her into its rescue as well.

How to help Pumpkin

Prospective fosters can apply through the Pitties & Pals website. The rescue is also asking supporters to donate directly to RBARI’s medical fund to help cover Pumpkin’s emergency treatment.