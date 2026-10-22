A limited advisory directs affected customers to boil tap water for one minute or use bottled water until repairs and testing are complete.

BUTLER, NJ — The Butler Water Department issued a limited boil water advisory October 22 after a water main break at Boonton Avenue and Elm Street left customers without water or experiencing a significant loss of pressure.

Affected customers must bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute, then let it cool before using it, or use bottled water. The department issued the advisory as a precaution because the disruption created a potential threat to water quality.

Use boiled or bottled water for food and drinking

The instructions apply to drinking, preparing food, mixing baby formula, washing fruits and vegetables, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes.

Photo: butler issues boil water advisory after main break cuts service and pressure

Customers should discard uncooked food, beverages and ice made with tap water during the day of the advisory. Home water filters should not replace boiling or bottled water because most do not adequately protect against microorganisms, the department said.

Residents should avoid swallowing water while bathing or showering, use only bottled water to clean minor injuries and give pets water that has been boiled and cooled.

For dishes, the department recommends using a dishwasher’s hot and dry cycles or rinsing hand-washed dishes with a solution of one tablespoon of household bleach per gallon of tap water.

Advisory continues until testing confirms safety

The advisory covers a limited portion of the department’s service area, as shown on the map accompanying its notice. Customers can contact the Butler Water Department at 973-838-7200 to confirm whether their property is affected.

“This advisory will remain in effect until repairs are completed and testing shows the water quality to be safe,” the department said.