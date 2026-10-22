Downtown Ocean City Flooding Prompts Travel Warning as Sunfest Opens

Police urge caution in low-lying areas, particularly south of the Route 50 Bridge, as visitors head toward the Inlet lot.

OCEAN CITY, MD — Flooding in low-lying sections of downtown Ocean City prompted a police travel advisory as Sunfest opened at the Inlet lot.

Police said flooding was occurring particularly south of the Route 50 Bridge. Residents and visitors traveling downtown should allow extra time, slow down and watch for standing water on roadways.

Drivers urged to avoid flooded roads

“Turn Around, Don’t Drown,” the Ocean City Police Department warned. “Never drive through standing water.”

Police said floodwater can be deeper than it appears, conceal road hazards and leave vehicles disabled. Drivers should remain alert for changing conditions and use alternate routes when necessary.