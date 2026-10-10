Florida Woman Accused of DUI After Striking and Killing Horse, Driving Home With Smashed Windshield

Florida woman Anne Cross faces DUI charges after allegedly striking and killing a horse in Melbourne, then driving home with a crushed hood and broken windshield.

Brevard County deputies arrested Anne Cross after witnesses reported a driver hitting a horse on a Melbourne road and leaving the scene. Investigators say she claimed something had landed on her hood and suggested it might have been a deer.

MELBOURNE, FL — A Florida woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after allegedly striking and killing a horse on a Brevard County roadway, then driving home with a crushed hood and a severely damaged windshield.

Anne Cross was arrested following the Wednesday evening incident on Lake Washington Road in Melbourne, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said a witness called authorities after seeing a vehicle collide with a horse and leave the scene without stopping to seek help for the animal.

Deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the area, where the horse was pronounced dead.

Cross was subsequently located at her residence, along with a vehicle displaying extensive front-end damage.

Driver allegedly thought horse was a deer

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators found Cross at her home with what appeared to be facial injuries.

Her vehicle had substantial damage to the hood and windshield, consistent with a significant collision.

Cross told deputies she had been driving home from shopping when something suddenly landed on the hood of her car.

She suggested the object might have been a deer, according to the sheriff’s account.

“Now hold on…this was a full grown horse and you expect us to think you thought it was a deer,” Ivey said.

The sheriff questioned how Cross could have continued driving without encountering problems, considering the condition of the vehicle.

“Cross actually said she drove home and had no issues with her car after the incident,” Ivey said, noting that the windshield was barely attached and the hood had been crushed.

Deputies report signs of possible impairment

Investigators said Cross displayed glassy eyes and slurred speech when deputies contacted her.

Those observations prompted a DUI investigation separate from the crash investigation being conducted by the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cross refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and declined to submit to a breath test.

Deputies arrested her on charges of driving under the influence, refusal to submit to testing and DUI involving property damage.

She was transported to the Brevard County Jail.

Horse died at scene of collision

The sheriff’s office said the animal was already dead when emergency personnel arrived.

Authorities did not identify the horse’s owner or explain why the animal was on Lake Washington Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol handled the traffic crash investigation, while the sheriff’s office investigated the suspected impaired driving.

The agencies have not released a detailed reconstruction of the collision.

Sheriff condemns impaired driving

Ivey used the arrest to warn motorists about the consequences of driving while impaired.

“What happened Wednesday evening is a perfect example of the horrific hazards of DUI,” the sheriff said.

“Folks we say it all of the time, there’s no excuse for drinking and driving, as your life isn’t the only one you’re putting at risk!”

The sheriff emphasized that the collision resulted in the death of an animal and accused Cross of leaving without seeking assistance.

Cross faces criminal charges arising from the incident. The allegations have not been proven in court, and she is presumed innocent unless found guilty.