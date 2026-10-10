Tampa Man Arrested After Deputies Find 11 Ounces of Cocaine in Home and Storage Unit

A Tampa man faces drug trafficking allegations after Hillsborough County deputies seized 11 ounces of cocaine during a two-month investigation.

Hillsborough County sheriff’s detectives arrested a 37-year-old Tampa man following a two-month narcotics investigation that led to searches of a residence and two storage units.

TAMPA, FL — A 37-year-old Tampa man is facing multiple drug-related charges after Hillsborough County sheriff’s detectives seized approximately 11 ounces of cocaine during searches of his home and a storage unit, authorities announced.

Miguel Rivera Andujar was arrested Thursday, October 8, following a two-month investigation conducted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit.

Investigators said they developed evidence that Rivera Andujar was selling narcotics and obtained search warrants for his residence on Dake Lane in Tampa and two storage units in nearby Lutz.

The searches resulted in the recovery of cocaine from two locations.

Detectives search Tampa home and Lutz storage units

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies recovered approximately three ounces of cocaine while executing the search warrant at Rivera Andujar’s Tampa residence.

Investigators then searched two storage units in Lutz, where they discovered another eight ounces of cocaine inside one of the units.

Combined, the seizures totaled approximately 11 ounces, or 312 grams, of cocaine.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose whether detectives recovered additional narcotics, cash, weapons or other evidence during the searches.

Two-month investigation leads to arrest

The sheriff’s Gang Unit conducted the investigation over approximately two months before obtaining warrants to search the properties.

Deputies arrested Rivera Andujar on October 8.

Authorities said he faces multiple trafficking and other drug-related charges, although the initial announcement did not provide a complete list of offenses.

Investigators also did not disclose how the alleged drug sales were conducted or whether additional arrests are expected.

Suspect faces drug trafficking allegations

Florida law imposes substantial criminal penalties for cocaine trafficking, with the severity of the offense depending in part on the quantity involved.

The amount of cocaine reported in this investigation exceeds several statutory weight thresholds associated with trafficking offenses.

However, the precise charges and potential penalties depend on the allegations filed by prosecutors.

Rivera Andujar’s bond status and next court appearance were not included in the sheriff’s announcement.

The investigation remains active, and Rivera Andujar is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.