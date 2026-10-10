No Happy Ending for Florida Massage Parlor Operator Arrested for Third Time After Secret Condo Operation Discovered

A Naples massage operator faces her third arrest after deputies discovered an alleged unlicensed massage business operating inside a nearby condominium.

A Naples woman previously arrested in two investigations involving illicit massage businesses is back in custody after Collier County detectives say she continued offering massages without a license, moving customers through a back entrance and into a nearby condominium.

NAPLES, FL — A Florida massage business operator who had twice been arrested in previous investigations is facing new felony charges after detectives discovered an alleged unlicensed massage operation inside a condominium near her former business.

Xu Huiping, 57, was arrested Thursday following an undercover investigation by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office INTERCEPT Task Force.

Investigators said Huiping continued providing massages despite voluntarily relinquishing her state massage therapy license in October 2025.

The latest arrest follows earlier investigations in 2024 and 2025 involving massage businesses associated with Huiping.

Business looked closed, but customers were entering through back door

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, investigators discovered that A Harmony Spa Inc., located on Pine Ridge Road, appeared to be closed when viewed from outside.

Detectives determined, however, that customers were still being admitted through a rear entrance.

Instead of receiving services inside the business, customers were directed to a nearby condominium.

During Thursday’s undercover operation, Huiping allegedly directed an undercover detective from the business to that residence.

Investigators described the condominium as a makeshift massage parlor, complete with massage tables, decorative furnishings and relaxing music.

Authorities said the arrangement allowed massage services to continue despite Huiping no longer holding a valid professional license.

Third arrest follows investigations dating to 2024

Huiping was previously arrested in 2024 during a multiagency operation targeting suspected illegal activity at massage establishments in Collier County.

The sheriff’s office said the operation resulted in more than a dozen arrests and was conducted through its INTERCEPT Task Force.

The investigation followed the implementation of Florida House Bill 197, legislation strengthening oversight of massage establishments and establishing additional requirements intended to combat human trafficking and other unlawful activities.

Huiping was arrested again in 2025 after investigators determined she had reopened the massage business under a different name.

According to the sheriff’s office, that investigation found some customers had received sexual favors.

The department did not allege that sexual services were provided during Thursday’s condominium operation.

Former operator faces felony and misdemeanor charges

Huiping faces a third-degree felony charge of practicing a health profession without a license and a misdemeanor charge of failing to maintain or provide a customer log.

Florida regulates professional massage therapy and requires businesses to maintain records of customers and services.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said his department would continue investigating operators who disregard those requirements.

“When someone ignores the law and continues these operations, we will not look away,” Rambosk said.

“Our INTERCEPT Task Force continues to be relentless in identifying these businesses, shutting them down and holding those responsible accountable.”

The latest arrest is the third reported since 2024. Authorities have not announced any new prostitution or human trafficking charges arising from the condominium investigation.

Huiping remains presumed innocent of the new charges unless proven guilty in court.