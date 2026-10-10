Gulf County Escapes Major Hurricane Damage as Roads Reopen and Power Restoration Begins

Gulf County, Florida, reports minimal hurricane damage, reopened roads and 535 customers without power Saturday morning as recovery crews begin cleanup.

Florida Panhandle emergency officials report minimal damage, no immediate life-safety emergencies and fewer than 550 customers without electricity following Hurricane Isaias.

GULF COUNTY, FL — Gulf County emerged from Hurricane Isaias with relatively little damage Saturday morning, October 10, as emergency officials reported that previously closed roads had reopened, power restoration was underway and no immediate threats to life had been reported.

In a 7 a.m. update, Gulf County Emergency Management said the county had avoided the widespread destruction experienced in some other parts of Florida’s Panhandle.

“Gulf County is in great shape,” emergency management officials announced.

The county reported minimal property damage and limited electrical outages following the overnight storm.

Fewer than 550 customers without electricity

According to the 7 a.m. emergency management report, 485 Duke Energy customers and 50 electric cooperative customers remained without power.

Officials expected electricity to be restored to those customers by lunchtime Saturday.

The combined outage figure of 535 customers represented the situation at the time of the morning update. Officials did not provide a later confirmation that all service had been restored.

Emergency management personnel said utility crews were beginning post-storm cleanup and repair operations throughout the county.

Cape San Blas and Indian Pass roads reopen

Among the most significant developments Saturday morning was the reopening of roads previously closed because of hazardous storm conditions.

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Indian Pass Road and Cape San Blas Road were both open.

Cape San Blas Road had previously been closed at the Stump Hole area because of storm surge.

Authorities lifted that closure after conditions improved.

Emergency management officials said all previously closed county roads had reopened by 7 a.m.

No major emergency response interruptions

Gulf County officials reported that emergency services remained operational throughout the hurricane.

“We never suspended first responder operations or closed bridges,” the county’s emergency management agency said.

The county also reported no known life-safety emergencies in its preliminary morning assessment.

Deputies had remained on patrol throughout the storm, monitoring conditions and responding to calls across the county.

Residents urged to use caution during cleanup

Despite the encouraging damage assessment, officials warned residents to remain careful while traveling.

Emergency responders, public works personnel and electrical crews were working along roads and in neighborhoods to clear debris and restore services.

Drivers were urged to slow down near crews and avoid interfering with recovery operations.

The sheriff’s office also encouraged motorists traveling along Cape San Blas Road and Indian Pass Road to exercise caution despite the reopening of those routes.

Additional damage assessments and recovery work were continuing Saturday.