Newark Police Search for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Last Seen Near Central Avenue

Newark police seek missing 12-year-old Ayla R. Fernandez, last seen Friday morning near Central Avenue. Anyone with information should contact police.

Newark authorities are asking for the public’s help finding Ayla R. Fernandez, 12, who was last seen Friday morning wearing a green school uniform and khaki pants.

NEWARK, NJ — Police in Newark are asking residents to help locate a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen Friday morning, October 9, in the city’s downtown area.

Ayla R. Fernandez, 12, of Newark, was reported missing after she was last seen at approximately 9:30 a.m. near Central Avenue and Washington Street.

Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. issued a public appeal Saturday, October 10, asking anyone who may have seen the girl or knows her whereabouts to contact police.

Missing girl last seen wearing school uniform

According to the Newark Department of Public Safety, Ayla is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds.

She has brown eyes and black hair dyed green.

When she was last seen, Ayla was wearing a green school uniform, khaki pants and black sneakers.

Police have not released details about the circumstances of her disappearance or identified a possible destination.

Newark police ask residents to report information

Authorities are encouraging anyone who may have seen Ayla in the area of Central Avenue and Washington Street, or elsewhere in Essex County, to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newark Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

Police said anonymous tips will remain confidential and may qualify for a reward.

The missing-person alert remained active when the department issued its announcement. No information indicating that Ayla had been located was included in the release.