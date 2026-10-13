Six Flags Great Adventure Shuts Down Nitro Roller Coaster After Man Falls to His Death at GA Coaster

Nitro, the 230-foot roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey, was temporarily closed October 13, 2026, following a fatal incident at Six Flags Over Georgia.

The popular 230-foot roller coaster in Jackson Township has been temporarily closed as Six Flags shuts down nine rides nationwide following a deadly incident involving a similar attraction near Atlanta.

JACKSON, NJ — Six Flags Great Adventure has temporarily shut down its Nitro roller coaster in Jackson Township after a man reportedly fell to his death from a similar attraction at Six Flags Over Georgia on Monday, October 12.

The closure is part of a nationwide precautionary action involving nine roller coasters at six Six Flags amusement parks following the fatal incident at the Georgia park, approximately 15 miles west of Atlanta.

Nitro, one of Great Adventure’s signature attractions, stands 230 feet tall and reaches speeds of approximately 80 mph.

The decision to close the ride was confirmed Tuesday, October 13, although the company has not announced when it will reopen.

The shutdown followed an incident involving the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia.

Witnesses describe man falling from roller coaster

The fatal incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Monday at Six Flags Over Georgia in Cobb County.

Witnesses told news outlets they saw a man fall from the Goliath roller coaster, a 200-foot-tall attraction capable of reaching speeds of 70 mph.

Several other people were injured, although authorities have not disclosed their conditions or explained how they were hurt.

Television footage showed passengers being evacuated from the coaster using an emergency staircase along the ride’s lift hill.

Cobb County police confirmed one death and multiple injuries but have not officially established the cause of the fatality.

The department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Nitro among nine roller coasters temporarily closed

Following the incident, Six Flags announced that similar attractions at other parks would be taken out of service as a precaution.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed similar attractions across our parks,” a company spokesperson said.

“The safety of our guests and team members remains one of our highest priorities.”

The shutdown affects nine roller coasters across six amusement parks, including Nitro in New Jersey and Raging Bull at Six Flags Great America in Illinois.

Nitro is one of Great Adventure’s biggest attractions

Nitro opened at Six Flags Great Adventure in 2001 and has remained among the park’s most popular roller coasters.

The ride features a steep first drop, high-speed turns and a series of hills designed to create moments of weightlessness.

Like Goliath in Georgia, Nitro was manufactured by Bolliger & Mabillard, a Swiss roller coaster manufacturer.

Both attractions are classified as hypercoasters, a category generally referring to roller coasters measuring at least 200 feet tall.

Six Flags has not disclosed whether its precautionary inspections will focus on restraints, ride vehicles, track components or other mechanical systems.

No reopening date announced

Six Flags Great Adventure has not announced how long Nitro will remain closed or whether the shutdown will affect any additional attractions at the Jackson park.

The company expressed condolences to those affected by the Georgia incident and said it is cooperating with investigating authorities.

The death remains under investigation, and officials have not determined whether a mechanical malfunction, restraint issue or another factor contributed to the fatal fall.

For Great Adventure visitors, the immediate impact is the temporary loss of one of the park’s best-known roller coasters while Six Flags evaluates similar rides across the country.