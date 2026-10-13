Clark firefighters respond to house fire on emerald place, mutual aid called to scene

Clark firefighters responded to a house fire on Emerald Place Monday night, bringing in mutual-aid crews to assist and provide emergency coverage. Photos by Clark FD

Fire crews from Clark and neighboring communities responded to a reported structure fire Monday night, with additional firefighters assigned to cover the township during the emergency.

CLARK, NJ — Firefighters responded to a reported house fire on Emerald Place in Clark Township Monday night, October 12, prompting a mutual-aid response from neighboring fire departments.

The Clark Fire Department was dispatched to 66 Emerald Place at approximately 8:16 p.m. following a report of a structure fire.

Clark firefighters responded to the address, with additional companies from surrounding communities called directly to the scene to assist.

Additional fire crews cover Clark during emergency

While firefighters operated at the residence, other mutual-aid companies were assigned to Clark Fire Headquarters.

Those crews provided emergency coverage for the township, ensuring firefighters would remain available to respond to another incident while local personnel were committed to Emerald Place.

The department did not identify the assisting agencies or disclose how many firefighters and apparatus responded.

Injuries and extent of damage not reported

Clark firefighters responded to a house fire on emerald place monday night, bringing in mutual-aid crews to assist and provide emergency coverage. Photos by clark fd

The department’s initial announcement did not specify where the fire originated, the extent of the damage or whether anyone was inside the residence.

No information was provided about injuries, displaced residents or the cause of the fire.

Additional details about the incident have not been released.