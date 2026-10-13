Bobcat Spotted Roaming Massachusetts Neighborhood, Police Share Video of Wild Cat

A bobcat was spotted roaming near Walden Drive in Walpole, Massachusetts, on October 12, 2026, in video shared by local police.

Walpole police released video of a bobcat wandering near Walden Drive, highlighting the growing presence of the elusive wild cats in suburban Massachusetts neighborhoods.

WALPOLE, MA — Residents of a Massachusetts neighborhood had an unusual visitor Monday night, October 12, when a bobcat was spotted roaming near Walden Drive in Walpole.

The Walpole Police Department shared video of the animal Tuesday, giving residents a close look at a wild feline rarely seen by people despite its growing presence in suburban communities.

Bobcats are the only wild cat species currently found in Massachusetts, according to state wildlife officials.

Wild feline is twice the size of a house cat

Bobcats are medium-sized predators that can grow to approximately twice the size of a typical domestic cat.

They are recognizable by their short, bobbed tails, tufted ears, prominent facial fur and spotted coats that range from yellowish to reddish brown.

Unlike domestic cats, bobcats are wild predators that primarily hunt rabbits, hares, squirrels, mice and other small animals. They also consume birds, snakes and occasionally larger prey.

The animals are most active around dawn and dusk, although they can travel and hunt at night.

Bobcats expanding into suburban neighborhoods

Bobcats have long been common in central and western Massachusetts, but their population has expanded into other parts of the state, including northeastern and southeastern communities.

They typically inhabit forests, wetlands, rocky terrain and brushy areas but have adapted to suburban environments where wooded properties provide food and shelter.

Despite their appearance and hunting abilities, bobcats generally avoid people and rarely cause conflicts with human activities.

Police did not report any injuries, attacks or property damage associated with the Walden Drive sighting.