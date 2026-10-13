Lucky allegheny county ticket nails $350k lottery jackpot

Robinson Township Giant Eagle sells winning Cash 5 ticket and scores retailer bonus

Robinson Township, PA — A lucky Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at a Giant Eagle in Allegheny County has hit a $350,000 Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot, bringing a major lottery payday to the Pittsburgh area.

The winning ticket was purchased at Giant Eagle’s Robinson Market District, located at 100 Settlers Ridge Center Road in Robinson Township, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The ticket matched all five numbers in the Sunday, October 11 drawing, capturing the $350,000 jackpot before applicable tax withholding.

The winning numbers were 2, 10, 16, 22 and 31.

Robinson Township Giant Eagle sells $350K winner

The Giant Eagle Market District at Settlers Ridge sold the jackpot-winning ticket, earning the retailer a $500 bonus from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the winning location Tuesday, October 13, following Sunday’s drawing.

The ticket matched every number required to win the Cash 5 jackpot, bringing one of the game’s top prizes to Allegheny County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery confirmed that the $350,000 prize is subject to applicable withholding.

More than 8,100 other tickets win prizes

Sunday’s drawing produced thousands of additional winning tickets across Pennsylvania.

According to lottery officials, more than 8,100 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets won prizes in the October 11 drawing.

Players who purchased tickets for that drawing are encouraged to check their numbers carefully, even if they did not match all five jackpot numbers.

Lower-tier prizes can be claimed at authorized Pennsylvania Lottery retailers.

The lottery also reminds players to check every ticket rather than focusing only on jackpot results.

Players have one year to claim Cash 5 prizes

Cash 5 jackpot prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

Prizes won through Quick Cash games must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date.

Anyone holding the jackpot-winning ticket should contact the nearest Pennsylvania Lottery office for instructions on claiming the prize.

Lottery officials can also be reached at 1-800-692-7481, and additional information is available through the lottery’s official contact page.

The Robinson Township jackpot adds another substantial payout to recent Pennsylvania Lottery wins, bringing a $350,000 prize to Allegheny County.

The latest jackpot also adds to the growing number of lottery winners across Pennsylvania.