Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside DC apartment

A 37-year-old man was pronounced dead after early-morning gunfire on Eastern Avenue

Washington, DC — A 37-year-old man was found fatally shot inside a Northeast DC apartment early Sunday morning, with police investigating his death as a homicide and offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Kevin Roberts Jr., of Northeast DC, was identified as the victim of the October 11 shooting in the 1200 block of Eastern Avenue NE, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 5:22 a.m. and discovered Roberts inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and EMS personnel rushed to provide emergency medical assistance, but Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to save his life.

Victim discovered inside Northeast DC apartment

Sixth District officers arrived at the Eastern Avenue address following a report of a shooting during the early-morning hours.

Inside an apartment, they located Roberts suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical crews responded and attempted lifesaving measures, but the injuries proved fatal.

Investigators have not disclosed how many times Roberts was shot, whether anyone else was inside the apartment or what circumstances led to the deadly encounter.

Police also have not announced whether the victim knew the person responsible.

Homicide detectives investigate fatal shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding Roberts’ death.

Authorities have not released a suspect description, identified a possible motive or announced any arrests in connection with the shooting.

The department publicly identified Roberts on Tuesday, October 13, as the investigation continued.

Detectives are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity near the 1200 block of Eastern Avenue NE around the time of the shooting.

Police offer $25K reward in homicide case

MPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for a homicide in the District.

Anyone with information about Roberts’ death can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or submit a text tip to 50411.

Police advise anyone with information not to take action themselves.

The killing adds to ongoing Washington DC investigations involving homicides and gun violence in Northeast DC.

The investigation remains active.