Baltimore man accused of luring rideshare drivers into armed carjacking spree

Three drivers allegedly threatened at gunpoint after responding to ride requests across Baltimore

Baltimore, MD — A 23-year-old Baltimore man allegedly used rideshare apps to lure unsuspecting drivers into three armed carjackings, pulling a gun on them and ordering them out of their vehicles during a four-day crime spree in September, police said.

Caron Davis, 23, was arrested October 8 after Baltimore Police Citywide Robbery detectives connected him to three armed carjackings reported between September 19 and September 22.

The robberies occurred in the 1500 block of Montpelier Street, the 2600 block of Tyler Street and the 2800 block of Waldorf Avenue.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, investigators determined that the suspect requested rides through ride-hailing services and allegedly confronted the drivers with a firearm when they arrived.

Rideshare drivers allegedly targeted at gunpoint

Investigators believe the suspect used ride-hailing services to arrange pickups before carrying out the carjackings.

When the drivers arrived at the requested locations, the suspect allegedly displayed a gun and ordered them to get out of their vehicles.

The three incidents occurred over four days at separate locations across Baltimore.

Police have not identified the rideshare companies involved or disclosed whether the drivers suffered injuries during the encounters.

Authorities also did not provide information about whether the stolen vehicles were recovered.

Detectives connect three armed carjackings to suspect

Baltimore Police Citywide Robbery detectives investigated the incidents and identified Davis as the suspect.

After gathering evidence, investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On October 8, members of the department’s Warrant Apprehension Task Force located Davis in the 1500 block of Homestead Street.

He was arrested without incident.

Police said Davis was previously known to officers through several earlier arrests, but the department did not provide details about those cases.

Suspect faces three armed carjacking charges

Following his arrest, Davis was transported to Baltimore’s Central Booking Intake Facility.

He was charged with three counts of armed carjacking and multiple firearm violations.

Authorities have not released information about his bail status or next scheduled court appearance.

The charges are allegations, and Davis is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The arrests add to ongoing Baltimore crime investigations involving carjackings and armed robberies.