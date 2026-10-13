Lucky new jersey scratch-off sold at somerset county supermarket

A Weis Markets shopper lands a prize playing New Jersey Lottery’s Diamond Dazzler scratch-off

Hillsborough, NJ — A lucky New Jersey Lottery ticket purchased at a Somerset County supermarket has delivered a $10,000 prize, adding Hillsborough to the latest round of scratch-off wins across the Garden State.

The winning $100 Million Diamond Dazzler scratch-off ticket was sold at Weis Markets #230, located at 315 Route 206 in Hillsborough, according to the New Jersey Lottery’s October 13 prize report.

The ticket was recorded among the state’s top lottery prizes for the week of October 5 through October 11, with the Hillsborough win dated Sunday, October 11.

Hillsborough Weis Markets sells winning scratch-off

The Weis Markets location on Route 206 was one of 11 New Jersey retailers listed in the lottery’s weekly report of prizes worth at least $10,000.

The $100 Million Diamond Dazzler ticket delivered a $10,000 prize, placing the Somerset County supermarket among the state’s latest winning retail locations.

The announcement also included larger lottery prizes sold elsewhere in New Jersey, including a $3 million Jersey Riches ticket in Sussex County and a $2 million Mega Millions ticket in Ocean County.

The Hillsborough prize was the most recent entry on the weekly list.

New Jersey Lottery announces statewide prizes

The October 11 win added to a week in which New Jersey Lottery tickets generated more than $5.8 million in prizes of at least $10,000.

The winning games included scratch-offs, Powerball, Mega Millions and Jersey Cash 5.

Lottery players can check scratch-off game information and prize details through the official New Jersey Lottery website.

The Somerset County prize joins other New Jersey Lottery wins and recent lottery winners across the state.

The winning ticket also brings another prize to Somerset County, with the Hillsborough supermarket identified as the selling location.