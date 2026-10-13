Toms River Restaurant Takes on McDonald’s With $7 Homemade Burger and Fries Deal

A freshly prepared hamburger and fries at Riv's Toms River Hub, where the restaurant is promoting a $7 meal as an alternative to national fast-food chains.

Riv’s Toms River Hub is offering fresh ground beef burgers with fries for just $7, giving Ocean County diners a locally owned alternative to increasingly expensive fast-food meals.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — With fast-food combo meals increasingly costing $10 or more, one locally owned Toms River restaurant is challenging the big chains with a homemade burger and fries for just $7.

Riv’s Toms River Hub is promoting a fresh ground beef burger served with fries at a price that can beat comparable orders at McDonald’s and other national fast-food restaurants.

The restaurant says its burgers are made with fresh ground beef, contain no fillers and are prepared to order rather than relying on factory-produced patties.

The result is a traditional burger-and-fries meal for less than the price of many drive-thru combos.

Local burger deal challenges rising fast-food prices

A Quarter Pounder with Cheese meal at McDonald’s can cost more than $10, depending on the restaurant and location. Riv’s $7 offering gives customers another option without having to leave the local dining scene.

For families across Ocean County, those price differences can add up, particularly when buying meals for several people.

Riv’s is emphasizing freshly prepared food and affordable pricing as reasons to choose an independent restaurant over a national chain.

Monday night bingo adds to the neighborhood appeal

Beyond its burger special, Riv’s hosts bingo every Monday night, offering customers an opportunity to combine dinner with entertainment.

The weekly gathering adds a community element to the restaurant’s appeal, bringing residents together for an evening beyond a typical fast-food stop.

With its $7 burger-and-fries special, Riv’s is making the case that diners don’t necessarily have to pay more to support a locally owned restaurant.

A freshly prepared hamburger and fries at Riv’s Toms River Hub, where the restaurant is promoting a $7 meal as an alternative to national fast-food chains.

Riv’s Toms River Hub is taking on McDonald’s with a $7 homemade burger and fries special, offering Ocean County diners an affordable local dining option.

Riv’s Toms River Hub, Toms River Restaurants, Ocean County Dining, Burger Deals, Fast Food Prices

Riv’s Toms River Hub is offering fresh ground beef burgers with fries for just $7, giving Ocean County diners a locally owned alternative to increasingly expensive fast-food meals.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — With fast-food combo meals increasingly costing $10 or more, one locally owned Toms River restaurant is challenging the big chains with a homemade burger and fries for just $7.

Riv’s Toms River Hub is promoting a fresh ground beef burger served with fries at a price that can beat comparable orders at McDonald’s and other national fast-food restaurants.

The restaurant says its burgers are made with fresh ground beef, contain no fillers and are prepared to order rather than relying on factory-produced patties.

The result is a traditional burger-and-fries meal for less than the price of many drive-thru combos.

Local burger deal challenges rising fast-food prices

A Quarter Pounder with Cheese meal at McDonald’s can cost more than $10, depending on the restaurant and location. Riv’s $7 offering gives customers another option without having to leave the local dining scene.

For families across Ocean County, those price differences can add up, particularly when buying meals for several people.

Riv’s is emphasizing freshly prepared food and affordable pricing as reasons to choose an independent restaurant over a national chain.

Monday night bingo adds to the neighborhood appeal

Beyond its burger special, Riv’s hosts bingo every Monday night, offering customers an opportunity to combine dinner with entertainment.

The weekly gathering adds a community element to the restaurant’s appeal, bringing residents together for an evening beyond a typical fast-food stop.

With its $7 burger-and-fries special, Riv’s is making the case that diners don’t necessarily have to pay more to support a locally owned restaurant.