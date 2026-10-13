A foot chase ended with officers recovering a 9mm handgun reported stolen from Ohio

Syracuse, NY — A suspect who allegedly took off running after a Syracuse detective spotted him reaching toward his waistband was arrested following a brief foot chase, with officers recovering a loaded 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen in Ohio.

The arrest occurred while members of the Syracuse Police Department were working alongside other law enforcement agencies and observed two individuals walking in the roadway and disrupting traffic.

Photo: syracuse suspect bolts from cops with stolen loaded gun in waistband

According to the Syracuse Police Department, Detective Tigner noticed one of the individuals reaching toward his waistband before suddenly fleeing on foot.

Tigner and Officer Crowell chased the individual and apprehended him a short time later.

Foot chase leads to stolen handgun discovery

The incident began when officers working a joint law enforcement operation noticed two people walking in the roadway and interfering with traffic.

As officers approached the situation, Detective Tigner observed one person make a movement toward his waistband.

The individual then ran, prompting officers to pursue him.

Following a brief chase, Detective Tigner and Officer Crowell caught the suspect and discovered a loaded 9mm handgun tucked into his waistband.

Investigators subsequently determined that the firearm had been reported stolen in Ohio.

Police did not disclose when or where in Ohio the gun had been stolen or how it ended up in Syracuse.

Suspect faces weapon and resisting arrest charges

The individual faces multiple charges, including criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name, age or hometown.

The department also did not disclose the exact location or time of the arrest or whether the second individual observed in the roadway was charged with any offense.

The charges remain allegations, and the suspect is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Syracuse police credit joint law enforcement effort

The Syracuse Police Department credited cooperation among law enforcement agencies for helping officers recover the stolen firearm.

The department said continued collaboration with its law enforcement partners helps address illegal firearms and improve community safety.

Officials did not identify the other agencies participating in the operation or provide additional information about the recovered handgun.

The arrest adds to ongoing Syracuse crime coverage involving illegal firearms and New York crime investigations.