Columbus murder suspect turns himself in after deadly double shooting

A 39-year-old man was killed and another person wounded in a parking lot shooting on Barnett Road

Columbus, OH — A 32-year-old man wanted for murder surrendered to Columbus police Friday evening, five days after a shooting in a Barnett Road parking lot left one man dead and another person wounded.

Michael Wells turned himself in at Columbus Police Headquarters on October 9 after investigators obtained a warrant charging him with murder and felonious assault in connection with the October 4 shooting.

The man killed in the shooting was identified as Jeffrey Amaker, 39, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers discovered two adults suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 900 block of Barnett Road around 2:14 a.m. Both victims were transported to area hospitals, but Amaker later died from his injuries.

Two people shot in Barnett Road parking lot

The shooting happened during the early-morning hours of Sunday, October 4, when officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Barnett Road following reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found two adults suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Emergency medical personnel transported both victims to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Despite medical efforts, Amaker was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the identity or medical condition of the second victim.

Investigators also have not disclosed what led to the shooting or whether the victims knew the accused gunman.

Murder suspect surrenders five days later

Following the shooting, Columbus homicide investigators identified Wells as a suspect.

On October 5, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging him with murder and felonious assault.

The department subsequently issued a public appeal for information about his whereabouts.

Four days after the warrant was issued, Wells surrendered at Columbus Police Headquarters during the evening of October 9.

The surrender came without a reported confrontation, ending the search for the wanted suspect.

Police investigate deadly Columbus shooting

The Columbus Division of Police announced the arrest update Tuesday, October 13.

Authorities have not disclosed what evidence led investigators to identify Wells or provided details about his next scheduled court appearance.

The charges against Wells remain allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The case adds to ongoing Ohio crime investigations involving homicides and gun violence.