Camden Man, Juvenile Arrested After Overnight Vehicle Thefts and Break-Ins in Winslow Township

Winslow Township police say a quick response, tips from residents and assistance from Philadelphia police led to two arrests and the recovery of stolen property following crimes in the Blue Anchor section.

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ — An 18-year-old Camden man and a juvenile were arrested following a series of vehicle thefts and burglaries in the Blue Anchor section of Winslow Township early Saturday morning, October 10.

Jalil Fleetwood-Riley, 18, of Camden, and an unidentified juvenile face multiple charges following an investigation involving the Winslow Township Police Department and Philadelphia police.

According to Winslow Township police, officers responded to reports of stolen vehicles and vehicle burglaries during the overnight hours.

Information provided by local residents helped investigators identify and apprehend the suspects.

Police also recovered property during the investigation.

Suspects face vehicle theft and burglary charges

Authorities charged both suspects with multiple offenses, including motor vehicle theft, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, burglary, possession of burglary tools and joyriding.

Police credited the arrests to a coordinated response involving officers from Winslow Township and Philadelphia.

The department did not disclose how many vehicles were stolen or burglarized, where the suspects were apprehended or the value of the recovered property.

Officials also did not specify whether all stolen vehicles had been recovered.

Police seek additional information

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the overnight incidents in Blue Anchor to contact Patrolman A. Yip, badge number 269, at 609-567-0700, extension 1269.

The department has not announced whether additional suspects are being sought.

The charges are allegations, and both defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.