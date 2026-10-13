Firefighters Respond to Working House Fire With Person Trapped in Swedesboro

Firefighters from Westville assisted Woolwich Taskforce 25 at a working house fire on Merklin Street in Swedesboro, New Jersey, on October 9, 2026. Photo by Westville Fire Dept.

Fire crews from multiple departments responded to a Gloucester County house fire Friday afternoon, with Westville firefighters providing emergency water supply and rapid intervention support.

SWEDESBORO, NJ — Firefighters from several departments responded to a working house fire in Swedesboro Friday afternoon, October 9, after crews encountered active fire conditions and a report of a person trapped inside the residence.

The fire was reported at approximately 3:16 p.m. on Merklin Street, prompting an upgraded emergency response involving Woolwich Taskforce 25 and mutual-aid companies.

According to the Westville Fire Department, firefighters were operating at an all-hands dwelling fire when Westville Rescue 738 arrived to assist.

Crews establish water supply and firefighter rescue team

Westville firefighters connected to a hydrant to establish a secondary water supply for crews battling the blaze.

Members of Rescue 738 also served as the Rapid Intervention Team, a specialized crew assigned to stand by and rescue firefighters if they become trapped, injured or disoriented inside a burning building.

The additional personnel supported Woolwich Taskforce 25 as crews worked at the residence.

Condition of trapped occupant not disclosed

The department’s report identified a person trapped during the incident but did not specify whether that individual was rescued or provide information about injuries.

Officials also did not disclose the extent of damage to the home, the cause of the fire or how long crews remained at the scene.

Additional information about the occupant’s condition was not included in the department’s initial account.