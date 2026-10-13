Suv bursts into flames on garden state parkway in clark, occupants escape before firefighters arrive

Clark firefighters extinguished a fully engulfed SUV on the Garden State Parkway on October 12, 2026, after all occupants safely exited the vehicle. Photo by Clark Fire Department

Clark firefighters responded to a fully engulfed SUV on the Garden State Parkway early Monday morning, extinguishing the flames after everyone inside the vehicle escaped safely.

CLARK, NJ — An SUV caught fire on the Garden State Parkway in Clark Township early Monday morning, October 12, prompting an emergency response from local firefighters.

The Clark Fire Department was dispatched to the highway at approximately 6:33 a.m. following a report of a vehicle fire.

When Engine 1 arrived, firefighters found the SUV fully engulfed in flames.

Photo by Clark Fire Department.

All occupants had already exited the vehicle.

Firefighters quickly extinguish burning SUV

Crews from Engine 1 and Engine 4 deployed hose lines and began attacking the fire shortly after arriving.

Firefighters brought the flames under control and extinguished the blaze.

The department did not report any injuries or provide details about the number of people who had been inside the SUV.

Cause of Parkway fire not disclosed

Officials have not released the cause of the fire or identified the vehicle’s owner.

The department also did not specify the mile marker, direction of travel or whether the emergency caused lane closures or traffic delays on the Garden State Parkway.

No additional vehicles were reported involved in the incident.