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Paramus Firefighter Kelly Possehl Takes Oath in Hackensack

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Kelly possehl takes the oath as a hackensack firefighter during a city council meeting. Photo courtesy of paramus fire co. 3.

Possehl was sworn in at a City Council meeting, adding a new chapter to a family connection to firefighting.

HACKENSACK, NJ — Kelly Possehl, who has served as a Paramus firefighter alongside members of her family, was sworn in as a Hackensack firefighter during a City Council meeting.

Paramus Fire Co. 3 announced the milestone and shared photographs from the ceremony, congratulating Possehl on her appointment.

Family ties to fire service

The company recognized Possehl’s service in Paramus and noted that members of her family have also served as firefighters there.

“Congratulations, Kelly,” the company wrote.

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