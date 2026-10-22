Allentown Witches Night Out Brings Shopping, Raffles and Card Readings Downtown

Allentown Witches Night Out features downtown shopping, in-store raffles, refreshments and an optional card reading.

The October 22 event offers general admission and limited VIP tickets, with prices ranging from $20 to $40.

ALLENTOWN, NJ — Shoppers can collect raffle entries, enjoy refreshments and complete a passport for a grand prize drawing during Witches Night Out in downtown Allentown on October 22 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets range from $20 to $40. General admission includes a souvenir shopping bag, in-store raffle tickets and refreshments at participating shops, according to the Allentown event listing.

VIP tickets add a card reading

VIP admission includes a personal session with a card reader in addition to the general admission offerings. Organizers said a limited number of VIP tickets are available.

Guests in either tier can enter the grand prize basket drawing after completing their event passport while visiting participating businesses in the Monmouth County downtown.